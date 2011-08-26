(Adds quotes)

BERLIN Aug 26 Germany's ruling coalition will have a majority to approve changes to the euro zone's bailout fund without any opposition votes, the parliamentary leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats said on Friday.

Peter Altmaier told ZDF television that he was sure there would be a broad majority among the ruling parties -- the conservatives and their Free Democrat (FDP) coalition partners -- in a vote in parliament to be held on Sept. 23.

"On an issue or two there will likely be a supplement to the concept," he said. "I believe that we will then win a broad majority. It will also, by the way, be supported by many members of parliament from the (opposition) Greens and Social Democrats."

He noted that there have already been four votes in parliament for eurozone rescue measures and all four were backed solidly by coalition deputies.

"We've had a clear own majority four times already," he said. "I'd like to see that once again."

He also said it was simply wrong to speculate about a possible failure of the coalition to get its own majority and have to rely on votes from opposition parties to pass the measures on the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

"Any and all speculation about that at this point is simply wrong," he said.

Financial markets have been watching signs of domestic pressure on Merkel over the broad steps agreed to in July to broaden the scope of the EFSF in a bid to head off the euro zone's debt crisis.

