BERLIN Aug 26 Germany's ruling coalition will
have a majority to approve changes to the euro zone's bailout
fund without any opposition votes, the parliamentary leader of
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats said
on Friday.
Peter Altmaier told ZDF television that he was sure there
would be a broad majority among the ruling parties -- the
conservatives and their Free Democrat (FDP) coalition partners
-- in a vote in parliament to be held on Sept. 23.
"On an issue or two there will likely be a supplement to the
concept," he said. "I believe that we will then win a broad
majority. It will also, by the way, be supported by many members
of parliament from the (opposition) Greens and Social
Democrats."
He noted that there have already been four votes in
parliament for eurozone rescue measures and all four were backed
solidly by coalition deputies.
"We've had a clear own majority four times already," he
said. "I'd like to see that once again."
He also said it was simply wrong to speculate about a
possible failure of the coalition to get its own majority and
have to rely on votes from opposition parties to pass the
measures on the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
"Any and all speculation about that at this point is simply
wrong," he said.
Financial markets have been watching signs of domestic
pressure on Merkel over the broad steps agreed to in July to
broaden the scope of the EFSF in a bid to head off the euro
zone's debt crisis.
(Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Patrick Graham)