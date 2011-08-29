BERLIN Aug 29 Germany expects domestic "bad banks" holding billions of euros in Greek debt to participate in a bond swap designed to ease Athens' debt burden.

"It is a decision for the two bad banks to take," a spokeswoman for the German finance ministry said, when questioned about whether bad banks set up to house the toxic assets of Hypo Real Estate and WestLB would participate. "We expect them to make a contribution."

The Financial Times reported earlier on Monday that the two bad banks had yet to decide whether to join the bond swap and suggested that this could threaten the goal to secure the participation of 90 percent of private investors. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)