BERLIN Feb 23 Resistance to the Greek bailout is growing among German lawmakers in Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition, media reported, increasing the chances she may need to rely on humiliating opposition support to win a vote on it next week.

In comments to be published on Friday, budget spokesman Norbert Barthle said that the number of Merkel's allies who will vote against the bailout would be around a dozen, a figure larger than the four who took that stance on Wednesday.

"The question of gaining a majority within the coalition does not interest me," Barthle told the Rheinische Post newspaper. "What's important is that we get a majority, and this is ensured by support from the Social Democrats and Greens."

There is little doubt that the Bundestag lower house will pass the package, agreed by euro zone finance ministers in the early hours of Tuesday, due to backing from the opposition.

But it would be a blow to Merkel if she has to rely on the opposition in Monday's vote, should more than 19 lawmakers vote against or abstain.

Rebels have opposed the coalition on issues related to the euro zone debt crisis before, notably in an October vote on boosting the euro zone's European Financial Stability Facility rescue fund, but so far Merkel has not had to rely on the opposition. (Writing by Brian Rohan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)