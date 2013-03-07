BERLIN, March 7 A senior lawmaker from Angela
Merkel's conservatives warned on Thursday against granting
Ireland or Portugal any significant extension to their bailout
loans, saying German lawmakers would not approve such a measure.
Ireland and Portugal, which have both stuck closely to the
economically painful terms set out by their international
lenders, have asked for the bailout loans to be extended.
Norbert Barthle, budget spokesman for Merkel's Christian
Democrats (CDU), said it was crucial to the euro zone's policies
that bailout agreements were honoured and upheld.
"A significant extension to the average loan maturity would
be exactly the wrong signal, in particular as Ireland has just
seen a significant reduction of its burden through debt
restructuring. I cannot imagine that the Bundestag would approve
this," Barthle said in a statement.
Small adjustments such as backloading repayments within the
current schedule could be useful to helping countries back to
the financial markets, he added.
Lisbon and Dublin both intend to return to normal market
financing this year and next, but face a refinancing peak in
2016 and then again in 2021 for Portugal and 2022 for Ireland.
Both have asked for the emergency loans to be extended in
maturity by an average of 15 years to make it easier for them to
convince financial markets they can manage their official
repayments as well as service debt they raise from investors.
Germany's Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, would
have to vote on any substantial changes and it is not yet clear
whether backloading of repayments within the current schedule
would be seen as substantial.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, editing by Gareth Jones)