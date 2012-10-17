BRIEF-Wells Fargo files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed - SEC filing
* Wells fargo & co files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - sec filing Source :(http://bit.ly/2lD9Iuk) Further company coverage:
BERLIN Oct 17 June's summit of EU leaders did not set a deadline for establishing a European banking supervisor, a senior German official said on Wednesday on the eve of another gathering where the bloc will discuss how to strengthen economic coordination.
Germany has said the euro zone should not rush to set up the new supervisory authority.
* Wells fargo & co files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - sec filing Source :(http://bit.ly/2lD9Iuk) Further company coverage:
* CEO Randall Hogan's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.6 million versus $9.5 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Major global stock markets lost ground on Friday as investors scaled back bets U.S. President Donald Trump's policies would promote faster economic growth and instead favored perceived safer assets such as bonds and gold.