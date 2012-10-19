BRUSSELS Oct 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Friday it would take more than a couple of months to
develop a new banking supervisor for the euro zone, adding that
it was important that events followed a certain order.
"We must stick to a certain sequence of events - first we
must sort out the legal framework, then we need to set up a
supervisory body and only once that is functional can banks be
directly recapitalised by the ESM (European Stability
Mechanism)," she said at a news conference on the second day of
an EU summit in Brussels.
She stressed that the aim of clarifying the legal framework
by the end of the year was ambitious but she added that the
political will to complete this framework for a pan-European
bank watchdog by December did exist.
European Union leaders agreed earlier on Friday a single
supervisor would take responsibility for overseeing euro zone
banks from next year.
Merkel said the euro zone needed an integrated budget
framework and added that this would include a solidarity fund to
boost competitiveness.
Merkel also said she had told Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras that his country had good chances to develop within the
euro zone if it stuck to its reforms.