BERLIN Aug 18 The head of the German Credit Association, Andreas Schmitz, said on Thursday he could not rule out the private sector getting involved once again in the event of a further worsening of the euro zone debt crisis.

Schmitz told a meeting of the lending lobby in Berlin that German banks did not have a unanimous position on the proposed new financial transactions tax championed by Germany and France, but they did believe it could not apply only to the euro zone.

