BERLIN Aug 31 There is no immediate need to recapitalize European banks, German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Asmussen said in an interview with broadcaster CNBC.

Europe gave a cool reception this week to a demand from the International Monetary Fund's new head Christine Lagarde to force its banks to bulk up their capital, saying the continent had done enough already.

Asmussen echoed the European Commission's declaration that there was no need to recapitalise banks beyond what had been agreed after a recent annual "stress test" check of their ability to withstand economic and financial market headwinds.

"I don't see an immediate need for the recapitalisation of European banks," Asmussen said in an interview broadcast on Wednesday, noting that Germany's upwards capital ratio was now three percentage points higher than in 2008.

"But one needs to be prepared and this is why we have the new tool at the EFSF if something happens in the future."

Last month a summit of euro zone leaders agreed to let the bloc's 440 billion euro bailout fund finance the recapitalisation of banks if necessary, even in countries which are not receiving international bailouts.

Asmussen also said that Europe needed to find a solution to enable Finland to participate in the second bailout package for Greece, but "it must be agreeable to all other 15 countries that participate."

Finland's demand that Greece provide collateral in exchange for loans has prompted angry responses from other euro zone countries, with some saying they should get equal treatment. Analysts have said the resulting row could jeopardise a second Greek bailout.

"We have some time to go because the secondary programme will not reach us, let's say, before October but I'm confident that we will find a solution," Asmussen said,

The deputy finance minister added that, within the new permanent rescue mechanism, there would be no provision for the possible exit of a member of the euro zone from the currency bloc. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by James Dalgleish)