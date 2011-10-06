BERLIN Oct 6 A senior member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives said on Thursday private banks may have to suffer bigger write downs than previously envisaged on their Greek debt holdings.

Merkel has not publicly spelt out her position on the possibility of a larger writedown than the agreed 21 percent but a growing number of German politicians say one may be necessary.

"Private banks have agreed to give up 21 percent of their Greek claims. It is possible that that will not be enough," Norbert Barthle, budget spokesman for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) told the Passauer Neue Presse daily.

He said he saw no acute difficulties for the financial sector on account of the debt crisis but said Germany could act if necessary to help banks.

"If European banks get into difficulties with their involvement in Greek or other bonds, there are instruments (available)," said Barthle, adding that euro zone states had agreed to deal with any possible bank recapitalisation individually.

However, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) could, if necessary, be used to raise a bank's capital, he said, adding that a revival of Germany's SoFFin bank rescue fund would be a last resort.

"It would have to be reactivated through a law, in the event that other measures are not working. It is, however, absolutely not envisaged that things will escalate to that degree," Barthle told the paper. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by Anna Willard)