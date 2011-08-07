FRANKFURT Aug 7 The head of the German state-funded bank rescue, Soffin, said the nation's lenders were not under any threat of collapsing from the current sovereign debt crisis.

"There is no cause for concern in regards to concrete cases in the domestic financial sector," Christopher Pleister told German business daily Handelsblatt.

His comments come after Reuters reported on Thursday that Germany's second-biggest lender, Commerzbank , will post writedowns of more than 700 million euros ($993 mln) on its Greek sovereign bond holdings in the second quarter, making it the most affected major European bank.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), the country's flagship lender, took a 155 million euros impairment on Greek government bonds in the quarter.

Should the fiscal situation escalate and debt markets continue to deteriorate, however, Soffin is prepared to act to rescue banks that need it.

Pleister said there were 20 billion euros in funds available to inject fresh equity to plug sagging bank balance sheets in an emergency.

He added that German lenders were becoming increasingly risk-averse.

Although Germany did not suffer a real estate or credit bubble, several major Landesbanks needed bailouts after investing in risky U.S. mortgages. Others like Hypo Real Estate received bailouts after they were locked out of short-term refinancing markets on which they were heavily dependent.

"Institutes are returning to the principles of good banking," Pleister said. ($1=0.705 Euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)