CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate a higher start
Feb 10 Futures on Canada's main stock index were higher on Friday on strengthening oil prices and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States.
BERLIN Nov 18 The leaders of Germany and Britain sent out different signals on Friday about how to solve the euro zone's debt crisis and admitted they had failed to narrow differences over the introduction of a financial transaction tax in Europe.
At a news conference in Berlin, British Prime Minister David Cameron said the currency bloc needed a credible firewall and should use all of its institutions to fight the crisis, but his host German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she favoured a "step by step" approach.
"The British demand that we use a large amount of firepower to win back credibility for the euro zone is right. But we have to take care that we don't pretend to have powers we don't have. Because the markets will figure out very quickly that this won't work."
Asked about agreement on a financial transaction tax, Merkel said the two had not made any progress overcoming divergent views on the introduction of such a tax in Europe.
Feb 10 U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday, a day after Wall Street hit record high on President Donald Trump's promise to unveil a tax reform plan in the coming weeks.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse warned on Friday the United States should be cautious in any revamp of banking regulations to ensure the lessons of the financial crisis are not forgotten.