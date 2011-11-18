* Merkel and Cameron meet after war of words on euro
* Berlin, London no closer on financial transaction tax
* German source says leaders discussed possible treaty deal
* Cameron wants "power and punch", Merkel goes "step by
step"
By Stephen Brown
By Stephen Brown
BERLIN, Nov 18 The leaders of Germany and
Britain sent out conflicting signals on Friday about how to
solve the euro zone's debt crisis and admitted they had failed
to narrow differences over the introduction of a financial
transaction tax in Europe.
At a news conference in Berlin, British Prime Minister David
Cameron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel tried to paper over
divergent views on European policy that have sparked a war of
words between politicians and media in both countries.
But they could not mask differences over how the single
currency bloc's debt crisis should be handled, with Cameron
calling for "decisive action" to stabilise the euro zone and
Merkel making clear she favoured a "step-by-step" approach.
"My German isn't that good, I think a bazooka is a
Superwaffe, am I right?" Cameron said in response to a question
about his call for euro zone policymakers to use a "big bazooka"
approach to the crisis.
"The chancellor and I would agree that whatever you call
this we need to take decisive action to help stabilise the euro
zone," he said, citing the need for strong action on Greece, a
rescue fund with "power and punch" and a recapitalisation of
European banks.
Merkel struck a more cautious note.
She is under increasing pressure to support bolder
crisis-fighting steps from the European Central Bank (ECB), such
as using it as a lender of last resort for the bloc or backstop
for the euro zone's bailout fund, the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF).
So far she has resisted, backing the argument of the German
Bundesbank that this would violate the ECB's inflation-focused
policy mandate. Infringing on this awakes traumatic memories in
Germany of the hyperinflation that followed the two world wars.
"The British demand that we use a large amount of firepower
to win back credibility for the euro zone is right. But we have
to take care that we don't pretend to have powers we don't have.
Because the markets will figure out very quickly that this won't
work," said the centre-right chancellor.
Merkel is focusing on changes to the EU's Lisbon Treaty to
force other euro members to adopt German budget discipline. She
believes this would convince financial markets that Europe is
serious about getting its debt and deficits under control.
One German source said the two leaders discussed a possible
formulation for a deal on treaty change, where Cameron would go
along with Berlin's wishes in exchange for more "opt-outs" from
Europe to keep eurosceptics in his Conservative Party happy.
British officials were not immediately available to confirm
the discussion.
SPEAKING GERMAN
Asked about Germany's push for the introduction of a
financial transaction tax in Europe, Merkel admitted that she
and Cameron "did not make any progress".
Britain is concerned that introducing the so-called "Tobin
tax" in Europe alone would undermine the competitiveness of its
financial industry in the City of London, which Cameron said
would drive away business to countries without such a tax.
"Naturally there are differences. But Europe can only
prevail if all the strong countries of the European continent
are represented and if we have a bit of tolerance for the
different views," Merkel said.
The two leaders tried their best to present a united front,
calling each other by their first names, saying a few words in
each other's language and stressing their common interest in a
strong euro and a competitive European single market.
But aides say Merkel is running out of patience with what
she sees as Cameron's constant sniping at the euro zone, which
so exasperates her close ally Nicolas Sarkozy of France that he
recently told Cameron at a summit he was "sick of" it.
At a meeting of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) earlier
this week, her party's parliamentary leader accused Britain of
"only defending its own interests" and announced triumphantly
that "Europe is speaking German all of a sudden", a reference to
widespread acceptance of German fiscal rigour in the bloc.
Her widely-respected finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble,
was quoted as saying it was inevitable that the whole of Europe
would eventually join the single currency and "this may happen
more quickly than some people in the British Isles believe".
Such comments have sparked a strong reaction in the British
press, with the eurosceptic and conservative Daily Mail saying:
"We no longer need to fear the jackboot but we have a great deal
to fear from German bossy boots."
Germany's top-selling Bild newspaper retaliated, asking on
the morning of Cameron's visit: "What is England still doing in
the EU?"
(Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin
and Stephen Brown; Editing by Jon Hemming)