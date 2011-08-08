BERLIN Aug 8 A senior member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition allies said in a newspaper on Monday that Italy does not need an aid package and the country can handle its own debt problems.

The comments come after the ECB said late on Sunday it would "actively implement" its controversial bond-buying programme to fight the euro zone's debt crisis, signalling it will buy Spanish and Italian debt to halt financial market contagion.

"Our goal is a stable euro," parliamentary floor leader Rainer Bruederle from the Free Democrats told mass-selling Bild daily.

"Italy and Spain must now massively consolidate their budgets and push back their deficits for that."

"Their governments are working on it. What is fully clear is that Italy is not Greece. The Italian economy is markedly more stable and competitive than the Greek one," he said, adding: "Italy can make it on its own." (Writing by Brian Rohan)