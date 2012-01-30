* Berlin tones down reports it wants budget commissioner
* Merkel, Westerwelle distance themselves from finmin
proposal
(Adds Merkel, Westerwelle comments)
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, Jan 30 Germany tried on Monday to
tone down reports, sparking indignation in Greece, that it wants
a new euro zone "budget commissioner" with the power to veto
budget decisions taken by the Greek government.
A German finance ministry spokesman said on Monday the euro
zone was discussing several ways to closely guide the
implementation of budget savings programmes in countries that
have taken up rescue funds, but had not settled on one proposal.
"There are discussions in the euro zone about what we should
do when in certain cases, certain programmes go off track over a
long period, and time and again," spokesman Martin Kotthaus told
a regular news conference, adding there were still shortcomings
in the implementation of Greece's savings programme.
"In the eurogroup there is a discussion, and there are
different proposals and papers," he said.
Greece, which has repeatedly failed to meet the fiscal
targets set out by its international lenders, is in talks to
finalise a second 130 billion-euro package.
Reuters reported on Friday that Germany wanted Greece to
give up control of budget policy to European institutions as
part of discussions over the package. The Financial Times wrote
it had obtained a copy of the proposal showing Germany wanted a
new euro zone budget commissioner.
With many Greeks blaming Germans for the austerity medicine
their country has had to swallow, officials in Athens dismissed
the idea of relinquishing budget control as out of the question.
Both German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister
Guido Westerwelle criticised the fierce tone of the debate, in a
sign the German finance ministry may be sampling reaction to an
idea it has concocted but not yet cleared with the cabinet.
"Everything only works if Greece and other states are in
talks with one another," Merkel said on the sidelines of an
informal European Union summit in Brussels, noting that she did
not want any controversial debate. "I believe we are carrying
out a discussion we should not be."
Westerwelle struck a more forceful tone, saying he was "very
angry about the tone of this debate".
"We want to lead a debate that encourages and that does not
discourage," he said on the sidelines of a visit to Cairo.
The spokesman said Greece's debt sustainability could only
be assessed after the conclusion of discussions on private
sector involvement in a haircut on its sovereign debt.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)