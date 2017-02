FRANKFURT Dec 9 The EU summit decisions represent a strengthening of existing treaties and are a step in the right direction, a spokesman for the Bundesbank said on Friday.

He said the German central bank and the government are currently involved in constructive talks about the German contribution for the increased IMF crisis funds.

"We're quite positive about that," the spokesman said. "The talks with the government are progressing constructively." (Reporting By Andreas Framke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)