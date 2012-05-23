BERLIN May 23 Germany's Bundesbank said on
Wednesday the situation in Greece was "extremely worrying" and
it was jeopardizing any further financial aid by threatening not
to implement agreed reforms.
Greece would have to bear the consequences of such a
scenario, while the challenges that would arise for the euro
zone would be "considerable but manageable", the Bundesbank said
in its monthly report.
The central bank warned against Europe easing the conditions
for Greece to access aid.
"A significant dilution of exiting agreements would damage
confidence in all euro area agreements and treaties and strongly
weaken incentives for national reform," it said.
The Bundesbank added that the Eurosystem of euro zone
central banks had assumed "considerable risks" by providing
Greece with large amounts of liquidity.
"In light of the current situation, it should not
significantly increase these risks," the bank said.
"Instead, the parliaments and governments of the member
states should decide on the manner in which any further
financial assistance is provided and therefore whether the
associated risks should be assumed."
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh, editing by Gareth Jones)