* German c.bank says Greece must stick to austerity plans
* Diluting reforms would harm euro zone credibility
* Eurosystem of central banks mustn't up Greek exposure
(Adds more detail, background)
BERLIN, May 23 The impact of a Greek exit from
the euro zone would be substantial but "manageable", Germany's
Bundesbank said on Wednesday, raising pressure on Athens to keep
its painful economic reforms on track.
In a toughly worded monthly report, the German central bank
also said euro zone member states should have a say on further
payments of aid to Greece under its 130 billion euro bailout
programme funded by the IMF and the European Union.
"Greece is threatening not to implement the reform and
consolidation measures that were agreed in return for the
large-scale aid programmes," the Bundesbank said.
"This jeopardises the continued provision of assistance.
Greece would have to bear the consequences of such a scenario.
The challenges this would create for the euro area and for
Germany would be considerable but manageable given prudent
crisis management."
Echoing German political leaders, the Bundesbank warned
against Europe easing the conditions for Greece to access aid.
"A significant dilution of existing agreements would damage
confidence in all euro area agreements and treaties and strongly
weaken incentives for national reform," it said.
Greece holds a second election on June 17 after a previous
poll produced a parliament split between supporters and
opponents of the bailout programme, which requires Athens to
make deep spending cuts and hike taxes.
Anti-bailout parties are expected to repeat their strong
performance, opinion polls show, increasing the risk that Greece
will renege on its austerity pledges, default on its debt and
possibly leave the single currency.
RISKS
The Bundesbank said the Eurosystem of euro zone central
banks had assumed "considerable risks" by providing Greece with
large amounts of liquidity.
"In light of the current situation, it should not
significantly increase these risks," the bank said.
"Instead, the parliaments and governments of the member
states should decide on the manner in which any further
financial assistance is provided and therefore whether the
associated risks should be assumed."
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble reiterated on
Wednesday Berlin's insistence that Greece take its austerity
medicine in order to regain competitiveness and resume growth.
"The Greek people must install a competent government," he
told German radio. "(The austerity measures) are agreed not
because we want to punish the Greeks but because they are
necessary."
The Bundesbank said in its report that it would be crucial
to phase out the euro zone's non-standard monetary policy
measures in the future, to contain the risks arising from them
such as distorting competition in the banking sector or inciting
the delaying of structural reforms.
The Bundesbank said Germany's economic upswing would
continue in the second quarter, driven by construction and
consumption, while the manufacturing sector would "probably only
make a comparatively small contribution".
"In light of all this, calls on German fiscal policymakers
to loosen their fiscal policy stance in order to stimulate the
economy appear inappropriate," the bank said.
"Attempting to kick-start the economy in the short term and
putting off consolidation efforts in the long term are not
conducive to regaining lost confidence."
This week, the Paris-based Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development (OECD) raised its growth forecast
for Germany this year to 1.2 percent and to 2.0 percent in 2013
on the back of strong domestic demand and a buoyant labour
market in Europe's largest economy.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Gareth Jones; Editing by John
Stonestreet)