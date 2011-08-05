BERLIN Aug 5 Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel will speak to France's Nicolas Sarkozy to discuss the euro zone on Friday, a government spokesman said.

"It is planned that the chancellor will speak on the telephone with the French president today," a government spokesman said, adding they would discuss the current euro zone situation.

Sarkozy's office had said on Thursday Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero would also take part in the call. (Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Annika Breidthardt)