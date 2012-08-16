By Noah Barkin and David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Aug 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
voiced support for ECB President Mario Draghi's crisis-fighting
strategy on Thursday and pressed her European partners to move
swiftly towards a closer integration of fiscal policies, saying
time was running short.
On a visit to the Canadian capital Ottawa, where she held
talks with Prime Minister Stephen Harper on the euro crisis, an
EU-Canada free trade agreement and the situation in Syria,
Merkel sent a message to her fellow European leaders ahead of a
series of top-level meetings next week.
"I made clear once again that we need a long-term,
sustainable solution," Merkel said at a joint news conference
with Harper in the Canadian parliament building.
"It is a question of taking the steps that weren't taken
when the currency union was created, namely a political union,"
she said. "Germany knows that in a common currency area
political responsibilities need to be shared. We are on a good
path on many of these issues, but time is of the essence. We are
fully aware of this."
Merkel has resisted pressure to introduce common euro zone
bonds as a solution to the bloc's three-year old debt crisis and
is instead pressing her partners to move towards a so-called
"fiscal union" under which states would cede sovereignty over
their budgets to Brussels.
However many euro zone leaders, including France's president
Francois Hollande with whom she will meet next week, are
reluctant to go along.
Merkel said the European Commission should receive stronger
powers to intervene when the budgets of euro states went off
course, a push that puts her on a collision course with Hollande
and others.
Merkel won support for her strategy from Canada's Harper,
whose government has criticised Europe in the past for moving
too slow. He said Canada had "every confidence" that European
leaders would meet the challenge posed by a crisis which some
experts fear could rip the 13-year old euro bloc apart.
"Europe has taken a number of very important steps and we
know that there are additional things that need to be done,"
Harper said.
Merkel voiced support for European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi, who came under withering criticism in Germany for
vowing in a speech in London last month to do whatever it takes
to save the euro, and raising the prospect of buying the bonds
of stricken euro states like Spain and Italy.
She said Draghi's declarations were "completely in line"
with the approach taken by European leaders.
Merkel will meet with Hollande and Greek President Antonis
Samaras in Berlin next week, the start of a flurry of bilateral
meetings leading up to a crucial decision on Sept. 12 by
Germany's Constitutional Court on whether the euro zone's new
bailout facility is compatible with German law.