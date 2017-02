BERLIN Oct 26 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that not giving the euro zone's rescue fund more firepower would be irresponsible.

It was defensible to take the chance of higher risks stemming from leveraging the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

"If the euro fails, Europe fails," Merkel said, addressing parliamentarians ahead of a vote on a proposal to maximise the fund's power and ahead of a euro zone summit in Brussels later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh, Madeline Chambers, Alexandra Hudson)