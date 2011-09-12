BERLIN, Sept 12 German Chancellor Angela Merkel strongly agrees with her Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, her spokesman said on Monday, when asked about Roesler's comment at the weekend that an orderly bankruptcy of Greece was no longer taboo.

Merkel's Steffen Seibert told a news conference that Berlin assumes Greece will do everything possible to meet the obligations for its bailout package, while only the "Troika" of the European Central Bank, European Commission and the International Monetary Fund could assess whether Athens met these conditions.

A spokesman for Roesler, who is leader of a party in the centre-right coalition and deputy chancellor, told the same news conference that the instruments for an orderly Greek debt insolvency were "not currently available". (Reporting by Stephen Brown)