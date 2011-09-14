BERLIN, Sept 14 Germany's ruling coalition did not discuss members' alleged differing opinions over how to handle debt-ridden Greece at its meeting on Wednesday, a government spokesman said, and there was no risk of it breaking up.

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday urged politicians in her own coalition to weigh their words carefully to avoid creating turmoil on financial markets, after her economy minister said that to stabilise the euro there could no longer be any taboos, including an orderly bankruptcy of Greece if necessary. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Brian Rohan)