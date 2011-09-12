BERLIN, Sept 12 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
strongly agrees with her Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, her
spokesman said on Monday, when asked about Roesler's comment at
the weekend that an orderly bankruptcy of Greece was no longer
taboo.
Merkel's Steffen Seibert told a news conference that Berlin
assumes Greece will do everything possible to meet the
obligations for its bailout package, while only the "Troika" of
the European Central Bank, European Commission and the
International Monetary Fund could assess whether Athens met
these conditions.
A spokesman for Roesler, who is leader of a party in the
centre-right coalition and deputy chancellor, told the same news
conference that the instruments for an orderly Greek debt
insolvency were "not currently available".
(Reporting by Stephen Brown)