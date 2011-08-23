BERLIN Aug 23 German Labour Minister Ursula von
der Leyen -- who is also a deputy president of Chancellor Angela
Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) -- said on Tuesday that
future euro zone bailout payments should be covered by
collateral such as gold reserves or stakes in state industry.
Von der Leyen, wading into the debate about Finland seeking
collateral from Greece for the Finnish contribution to existing
bailout payments, told German public broadcaster ARD that future
bailouts should only be made against collateral, according to a
news release from ARD.
"Several states are making big efforts to service their
debt. This must be honoured. But to keep up those efforts in the
long term, collateral is needed," the minister was quoted as
saying by the television channel.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Annika Breidthardt)