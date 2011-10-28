BERLIN Oct 28 Secondary bond market purchases
by the euro zone's bailout fund will be de facto impossible
until Germany's constitutional court gives a verdict on whether
a special parliamentary committee can act on behalf of
lawmakers, a senior coalition MP said on Friday.
Budget expert for the junior coalition partners the Free
Democrats (FDP) Otto Fricke said this was because secondary bond
market purchases had to be confidential, yet the Bundestag lower
house of parliament could not meet in secret.
Germany's Constitutional Court earlier on Friday
temporarily suspended the use of a special parliamentary
committee to take decisions in urgent matter on the euro zone
bailout fund on behalf of Bundestag lawmakers.
Two lawmakers lodged a complaint with the court on
Thursday, arguing that the special committee breaches Germany's
basic law as it transfers powers from a full session of the
Bundestag to a committee in a matter concerning the budget.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, Writing by Sarah Marsh and
Alexandra Hudson)