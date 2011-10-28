BERLIN Oct 28 Secondary bond market purchases by the euro zone's bailout fund will be de facto impossible until Germany's constitutional court gives a verdict on whether a special parliamentary committee can act on behalf of lawmakers, a senior coalition MP said on Friday.

Budget expert for the junior coalition partners the Free Democrats (FDP) Otto Fricke said this was because secondary bond market purchases had to be confidential, yet the Bundestag lower house of parliament could not meet in secret.

Germany's Constitutional Court earlier on Friday temporarily suspended the use of a special parliamentary committee to take decisions in urgent matter on the euro zone bailout fund on behalf of Bundestag lawmakers.

Two lawmakers lodged a complaint with the court on Thursday, arguing that the special committee breaches Germany's basic law as it transfers powers from a full session of the Bundestag to a committee in a matter concerning the budget.

