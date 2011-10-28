BERLIN Oct 28 Germany's Constitutional Court could decide whether a special parliamentary committee for taking urgent decisions on the euro zone bailout fund is legal by Christmas, a court spokeswoman told Reuters on behalf of chief judge Andreas Vosskuhle.

Earlier on Friday, the court temporarily suspended the use of the committee for taking decisions on the European Financial Stability Fund on behalf of Bundestag lawmakers.

"If those involved in the procedure are willing to forgo an oral trial, the Senate will decide before Christmas," the spokeswoman said, referring to statements made by Vosskuhle.

Vosskuhle interrupted a trip to Russia on Thursday, when two German lawmakers lodged a complaint with the court.

The lawmakers argued that the special committee breaches Germany's basic law as it transfers powers from a full session of the Bundestag lower house to a committee in a matter concerning the budget.

This could potentially slow down decision-making in Germany on the bailout issues that are central to tackling the euro zone debt crisis, as either the full budget committee or a full Bundestag session would have to be called.

Following a Constitutional Court ruling last month that gave a bigger say to German lawmakers on matters involving the rescue fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) -- the German government has to get approval from parliament's budget committee for participation in euro zone bailouts.

The nine-person committee was created to represent the larger budget committee in particularly urgent or confidential matters. (Reporting By Diana Niedernhoefer, Writing by Sarah Marsh)