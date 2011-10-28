BERLIN Oct 28 Germany's Constitutional Court
could decide whether a special parliamentary committee for
taking urgent decisions on the euro zone bailout fund is legal
by Christmas, a court spokeswoman told Reuters on behalf of
chief judge Andreas Vosskuhle.
Earlier on Friday, the court temporarily suspended the use
of the committee for taking decisions on the European Financial
Stability Fund on behalf of Bundestag lawmakers.
"If those involved in the procedure are willing to forgo an
oral trial, the Senate will decide before Christmas," the
spokeswoman said, referring to statements made by Vosskuhle.
Vosskuhle interrupted a trip to Russia on Thursday, when two
German lawmakers lodged a complaint with the court.
The lawmakers argued that the special committee breaches
Germany's basic law as it transfers powers from a full session
of the Bundestag lower house to a committee in a matter
concerning the budget.
This could potentially slow down decision-making in Germany
on the bailout issues that are central to tackling the euro zone
debt crisis, as either the full budget committee or a full
Bundestag session would have to be called.
Following a Constitutional Court ruling last month that gave
a bigger say to German lawmakers on matters involving the rescue
fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) -- the
German government has to get approval from parliament's budget
committee for participation in euro zone bailouts.
The nine-person committee was created to represent the
larger budget committee in particularly urgent or confidential
matters.
(Reporting By Diana Niedernhoefer, Writing by Sarah Marsh)