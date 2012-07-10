KARLSRUHE, Germany, July 10 Germany's Constitutional Court said on Tuesday it would examine complaints lodged by plaintiffs trying to block Berlin's ratification of the euro zone's two main tools for tackling its debt crisis but it gave no date for its final decision.

At the end of a day-long court hearing, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble repeated his call to the eight judges to reach their verdict as quickly as possible in view of financial markets' concerns over the fate of the euro zone bailout fund (ESM) and new budget rules designed to overcome the crisis.

"We are in a very serious situation. Nobody can predict what will happen," he said, adding that he did not want to put undue pressure on the court. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Writing by Gareth Jones)