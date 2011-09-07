KARLSRUHE, Germany, Sept 7 Germany's Constitutional Court rejected on Wednesday a series of lawsuits aimed at blocking Germany's participation in bailout packages for Greece and other euro zone countries, but said parliament must have a bigger say in future rescues.

The country's highest court in Karlsruhe said the German government must seek the approval of parliament's budget committee before granting such aid, a requirement which could further slow down Europe's response to the debt crisis.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)