BERLIN Oct 28 Germany's Constitutional Court on Friday temporarily suspended the use of a special parliamentary committee to take decisions in urgent matter on the euro zone bailout fund on behalf of Bundestag lawmakers.

A German lawmaker lodged a complaint with the country's Constitutional Court on Thursday, arguing that the special committee breaches Germany's basic law as it transfers powers from a full session of the Bundestag lower house to a committee in a matter concerning the budget.

This could potentially slow down decision-making in Germany on the bailout issues that are central to tackling the euro zone debt crisis, as either the full budget committee or a full Bundestag session would have to be called.

Following a Constitutional Court ruling last month that gave a bigger say to German lawmakers on matters involving the rescue fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) -- the German government has to get approval from parliament's budget committee for participation in euro zone bailouts.

The nine-person committee was created to represent the larger budget committee in particularly urgent or confidential matters. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Alexandra Hudson)