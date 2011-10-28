BERLIN Oct 28 Germany's Constitutional Court on
Friday temporarily suspended the use of a special parliamentary
committee to take decisions in urgent matter on the euro zone
bailout fund on behalf of Bundestag lawmakers.
A German lawmaker lodged a complaint with the country's
Constitutional Court on Thursday, arguing that the special
committee breaches Germany's basic law as it transfers powers
from a full session of the Bundestag lower house to a committee
in a matter concerning the budget.
This could potentially slow down decision-making in Germany
on the bailout issues that are central to tackling the euro zone
debt crisis, as either the full budget committee or a full
Bundestag session would have to be called.
Following a Constitutional Court ruling last month that gave
a bigger say to German lawmakers on matters involving the rescue
fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) -- the
German government has to get approval from parliament's budget
committee for participation in euro zone bailouts.
The nine-person committee was created to represent the
larger budget committee in particularly urgent or confidential
matters.
