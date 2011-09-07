(REFILES TO REMOVE EXTRANEOUS NOTE IN FIRST PARAGRAPH)

* German court ruling on euro bailouts due from 0800 GMT

* Court seen empowering MPs, not blocking German aid contribution

* Verdict comes ahead of key EFSF parliamentary vote

By Annika Breidthardt

KARLSRUHE, Germany, Sept 7 Germany's top court is expected to grant parliament more say over future aid payments to crisis-hit euro zone countries in a landmark ruling on Wednesday, but stop short of blocking Berlin's contributions to a series of multi-billion euro bailout packages.

The Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe will rule at approximately 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) on three lawsuits brought by six prominent German eurosceptics in May of last year after European leaders bailed out Greece and set up a new bailout fund for the bloc.

Since then, euro zone governments have used the fund -- known as the European Financial Stability Facility -- to rescue both Ireland and Portugal. As Europe's biggest economy, Germany foots more than a quarter of the bill for each bailout under the EFSF.

The plaintiffs, five academics and one conservative Bavarian lawmaker, argue that the bailouts are illegal. But reversing them would plunge the bloc deeper into crisis and might ultimately tear the 12-year old currency union apart.

"A reversal of German contributions to previous aid packages is not to be expected, not least because the constitutional court has made clear from the start that questions of economics will not be judged," said Nicolaus Heinen, an economist at Deutsche Bank.

"It is much more likely that the (the court will set) additional conditions on the future involvement of the legislative branch in deciding on aid programmes," he added.

This could limit Berlin's ability to react swiftly to a worsening of the debt crisis, potentially bogging the government down in consultations with parliamentarians. It could also embolden parliaments elsewhere in the euro zone to demand similar rights.

Karl Albrecht Schachtschneider, an economics professor who is one of the six plaintiffs, seemed resigned to less than a full victory in Karlsruhe when he discussed the looming verdict with Reuters.

"They will probably empower parliament more, though whether that really helps the citizens is up for debate," he said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will react to the ruling in a speech in the Bundestag on Wednesday morning. The lower house is due to vote on Sept. 29 on whether to increase the size and scope of the EFSF, including allowing it to buy up the bonds of weak euro zone members.

Passing the measure should be no problem given support from opposition parties, but Merkel faces intense pressure to deliver a majority with her conservative allies alone, who hold 330 seats in the 620-seat chamber.

The bigger EFSF would take Germany's share of guarantees up to 211 billion euros from 123 billion, now about two thirds of the annual federal budget. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; editing by Ron Askew)