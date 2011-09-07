* Top court gives parliament budget committee bigger say
* Constitutional court rejects lawsuits by eurosceptics
* Says ruling "no blank cheque" for future aid
(Adds reactions from Merkel, plaintiffs and EU)
By Annika Breidthardt
KARLSRUHE, Germany, Sept 7 Germany's highest
court said parliament must have a bigger say in euro zone rescue
packages, a landmark ruling that may make it more difficult for
Europe to deliver swift aid to crisis-hit member states.
As expected, the German Constitutional Court rejected a
series of lawsuits from university professors and a politician
aimed at blocking the participation of Europe's biggest economy
in bailout packages for Greece and other euro zone countries.
But its ruling on Wednesday said the government must seek
the approval of parliament's budget committee before granting
aid and spelled out that the ruling should not be misinterpreted
as a "blank cheque" for future rescue packages.
"The constitutional complaint has been rejected," said the
president of the court, Andreas Vosskuhle, in a ruling closely
watched by policymakers and investors because of its impact on
the decision-making process in the 17-nation currency bloc.
"This was a very tight decision. But it should not be
mistakenly interpreted as a constitutional blank cheque
authorising further rescue measures," the red-robed judge told
the plaintiffs, government officials and members of parliament
in the courtroom in Karlsruhe.
Greece, Portugal and Ireland have already received aid from
Europe and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while Italy --
the third largest economy in the euro zone -- looks increasingly
vulnerable as it struggles to implement a savings programme.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Reuters Insider analysis of German court decision:
link.reuters.com/qec63s
For more on European debt crisis, see:
ECB buying and bond yields: link.reuters.com/pax23s
Euro zone struggles with debt r.reuters.com/hyb65p
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The prospect of having urgent rescue decisions bogged down
in the legislature in Germany -- and potentially other euro zone
parliaments, if more states follow suit -- will not please
policymakers trying to streamline that process.
Chancellor Angela Merkel already faces a revolt in the
Bundestag (lower house of parliament) over European leaders'
decision in July to grant new powers and extra funds to the
current bailout fund -- the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) -- which goes to a vote on Sept. 29.
CHAOS AVOIDED
Parliament also has to ratify by the end of the year the
fund which will replace the EFSF from mid-2013 -- the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM) -- and the court ruling is likely to
influence how it allocates rescue funds in future too.
The plaintiffs -- five professors and a conservative member
of parliament who oppose not the eurozone itself but the idea of
turning it into a "transfer union" where countries like Germany
shoulder the debts of weaker ones -- appeared disappointed.
Karl Albrecht Schachtschneider, one of the academics, said
the court "clearly doesn't want to throw a the spanner in the
works of the politicians".
The government, braced for such a verdict, said it already
consulted parliament's budget committee on bailout decisions --
though its role has so far been consultative only, whereas the
court ruling now gives MPs real legal clout.
"This morning, the Constitutional Court backed us
completely," Merkel told a budget debate in parliament. The
European Union's executive Commission noted the ruling and Irish
finance minister Michael Noonan said he welcomed it.
Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING, said markets should
find some relief in the ruling "as a total chaos scenario has
been avoided" but the reaction would not be euphoric.
The euro briefly rose against the dollar after the court
ruling and Bunds extended their losses, with currency traders
saying it was being broadly interpreted as "good news" in that
Europe could carrying on bailing out struggling euro countries.
But Brzeski cautioned that "a bigger say for German
parliament in future bailouts could easily find copycats in
other euro zone countries, undermining the clout of the
beefed-up EFSF and later the ESM".
Merkel's handling of the euro crisis has been criticised in
Germany. After hesitating over the first Greek bailout, she
gradually ceded more emergency powers to the bailout funds --
despite growing unease in Germany that the taxpayer was being
overburdened and parliament's influence undermined.
Recent opinion polls suggest most Germans are not satisfied
with the performance of the chancellor, who is expected to seek
a third term in 2013, and her centre-right coalition has fared
badly in a string of state election tests this year.
Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the opposition Social Democrats
(SPD) -- Merkel's foreign minister in the Grand Coalition until
2009 -- said the European Central Bank had been lumped with
billions of euros of debt because of a "lack of courage and lack
of leadership" in government in Europe and Germany.
Merkel should get the EFSF approved by parliament at the end
of the month, as the europhile centre-left opposition also
supports it. But she will be weakened politically if she fails
to get a majority from her own centre-right coalition because of
a handful of conservative dissenters.
Her Christian Democrats' junior coalition partners, the
Free Democrats (FDP), take a tough line on bailouts and FDP
budget expert Otto Fricke welcomed the ruling as making it clear
there can be no "carte blanche" for rescue schemes.
He said the verdict also ruled out common bonds in the euro
zone, which some favour as a way of lowering the debt costs of
struggling states but others, including Germany, argue remove
the incentive for countries to lower their debts and deficits.
(Additional reporting by Noah Barkin, Erik Kirschbaum, Madeline
Chambers and Paul Carrel in Frankfurt; writing by Stephen Brown;
editing by Philippa Fletcher)