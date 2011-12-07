KARLSRUHE, Germany Dec 7 Germany's
Constitutional Court said it will not rule before late January
or early February on whether a special new parliamentary
committee, set up to meet in secret to consider urgent action by
the euro zone bailout fund, infringes lawmakers' rights.
The court, which initially said it may rule by the end of
this year, suspended the committee in October while it
considered a case brought by two opposition members of
parliament, who say the nine-person special group infringed
lawmakers' rights.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble urged the court during a
hearing last month to allow the committee to function, saying
the ability of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
to make a decision must not be rendered impossible.
In some situations, such as any planned purchases of state
bonds on the secondary market, confidentiality was a
pre-condition for the EFSF to act, he said.
The committee is intended to represent the larger
parliamentary budget committee when speedy approval of planned
EFSF action is needed. So far the court case and suspension has
not led to any disruption as the EFSF has not been used in that
time.
Plaintiffs Swen Schulz and Peter Danckert, both Social
Democrats, argue the use of the special committee breaches the
constitution as it transfers powers from a full session of the
Bundestag lower house on a matter pertaining to the budget.
Court President Andreas Vosskuhle has said the court would
be guided by constitutional law although practical constraints
would be taken into consideration.
(Reporting by Diana Niedernhoefer; editing by Stephen Nisbet)