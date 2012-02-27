* German court ruling on EFSF committee due from 0800 GMT
* Accepting complaint could slow decisions on EFSF issues
* Verdict comes after German parliament approves Greek aid
By Eva Kuehnen
KARLSRUHE, Germany, Feb 28 Germany's
Constitutional Court will rule on Tuesday whether a small
sub-committee in parliament is representative enough to take
decisions over whether the country should grant help to heavily
indebted euro zone countries such as Greece in future.
The court in Karlsruhe will rule at about 0800 GMT on a case
brought by two opposition MPs who say that giving a nine-person
special committee such influence infringes on the rights of
German lawmakers.
The panel was set up to take fast and agile decisions on
behalf of the powerful Bundestag (lower house) budget committee
when it comes to especially urgent or confidential matters.
If the plaintiffs win, the decision-making process in
Europe's largest economy could be slowed down as it tries to
lead the euro zone out of the debt crisis, since either the
41-member budget committee or a full Bundestag session of up to
620 members would have to be called for decisions on bailouts.
The ruling comes a day after Germany's parliament approved a
second, 130-billion-euro bailout package for Greece, of which
Germany foots a substantial part, as it does for each bailout
under the current European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
While there is growing resistance among the German voters to
further bailout spending, pressure is also mounting on Berlin
from the world's leading economies to drop opposition to
increasing the permanent bailout fund - the European Stability
Mechanism - in order to free up more international help.
But for more aid, the German government must get approval
from the parliament's budget committee after the Constitutional
Court, in a landmark ruling in September, gave a bigger say to
the German parliament on matters involving the EFSF.
The new sub-committee was suspended by the courts in October
after two lawmakers - Social Democrats Swen Schulz and Peter
Danckert - lodged a complaint.
They argue that the use of the special committee breaches
the constitution as it transfers powers from a full session of
the Bundestag on a matter pertaining to the budget.
Pending Tuesday's ruling, any EFSF related legislature has
had to go through the plenary of the Bundestag.
Oliver Sauer, a lawyer at the Centre for European Policy
(CEP) think-tank, said looking at the previous rulings, the main
theme seemed to be about the close feedback between the
government and the parliament.
"The smaller the committee, the weaker the feedback," he
said. This could be an indication that the court may give less
power to the committee, while still keeping it in place to be
activated on a case-by-case basis and insist on the feedback of
the plenary, Sauer added.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has urged the
court to allow the committee to function, saying the ability of
the EFSF to make a decision must not be jeopardised.
(Editing by Roger Atwood)