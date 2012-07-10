* Constitutional court hearing on ESM and fiscal pact
* German finance minister and Bundesbank head to attend
* Verdict could also affect future EU integration plans
By Sarah Marsh
KARLSRUHE, Germany, July 10 Germany's top court
will address on Tuesday whether Europe's new bailout scheme and
budget rules are compatible with national law in a process
influencing not just how to tackle the euro zone debt crisis,
but how much deeper European integration can go.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and German central bank
chief Jens Weidmann will attend the German Constitutional
Court's public hearing (0800 GMT) into complaints about the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and fiscal pact.
Apart from airing the arguments of eurosceptic politicians,
academics and businesses, and the government view that the
measures to tackle the euro zone crisis got legitimacy from
parliament's approval in June, the hearing may indicate how long
the court will keep Europe on tenterhooks.
Anything more than a few weeks would mean a serious delay to
implementing the ESM, which has already been postponed from July
1, and raise serious doubts about whether Europe will really get
the extra firepower it needs to combat the crisis.
The 16 judges in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe have a
reputation of being a stone in the shoe of European integration,
especially after they held up the Lisbon Treaty updating the
European Union's constitution in 2009 to defend the role of the
German Bundestag (lower house).
"The Bundestag must remain at the centre of political
decisions, especially regarding its core competences such as
responsibility for the federal budget," former Constitutional
Court judge Udo di Fabio told news weekly Der Spiegel's Monday
edition.
The court has chided Chancellor Angela Merkel's government
repeatedly on this point since the sovereign debt crisis began
just over two years ago, though it has never actually rejected
any bailout itself - for Greece or other euro zone countries -
as unlawful.
Court president Andreas Vosskuhle, who heads the eight-judge
"senate" handling the ESM/fiscal pact case, has called this the
"red line" running through all of the court's decisions on
Europe.
Amid reports that Merkel is growing impatient with the court
after taking on board its warnings to consult the Bundestag more
fully, Germany's head of state said he supported the plaintiffs'
rights to test euro crisis measures in court.
President Joachim Gauck - whose signature is needed to make
ratification complete - made a rare incursion into the euro
debate by saying he was "glad that this action is being taken".
SWALLOWING THE MYTH
Gauck, who was nominated by the opposition, told German TV
the centre-right chancellor was "obliged to describe in detail
the meaning, in fiscal terms too" of the debt crisis measures.
"Sometimes it's tiresome to explain what it's all about. And
sometimes the energy is lacking to tell the population openly
what is really going on," the popular president said on Sunday.
The main opposition Social Democrats (SPD) leant their votes
on the permanent bailout mechanism and fiscal pact in return for
growth and job measures. SPD chief Sigmar Gabriel was confident
they were "in tune with the constitution", but echoed a
widely-held feeling that any further steps to integration would
require a referendum - a view the court in Karlsruhe might also
express.
Merkel favours greater fiscal and political union providing
Europe gets strong enough institutions to ensure that the errors
that led to the sovereign debt crisis are avoided in future.
Constitutional Court president Vosskuhle is an avowed fan of
a "federal Europe". But his former colleague Di Fabio said the
currency bloc was in no shape for such projects now and that any
federal state launched in such conditions would be "stillborn".
He questioned why so many politicians are talking about a
plebiscite on a constitution dating from 1949 and defended by
the court in Karlsruhe since 1951 which was designed to limit
chancellors' power and prevent a return to Nazi-style tyranny.
"Perhaps many people are talking about a new constitution
because they fear a Constitutional Court veto," he said. "Many
swallow the myth that Karlsruhe is against more integration."
A surprising number of Germans express support for ceding
more sovereignty.
They are set for a showdown with an increasingly vocal band
of eurosceptics in Merkel's coalition and beyond, who are upset
at what they see as concessions to Italy and Spain at the last
EU summit on support for their banks and debt.
(Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Giles Elgood)