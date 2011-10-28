BERLIN Oct 28 Germany's parliament will ensure Friday's decision by the constitutional court to suspend a special German committee for taking decisions on the euro zone bailout fund does not prevent the fund's ability to act, a senior lawmaker said.

The chief whip of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc Peter Altmaier said the court's decision meant the whole Bundestag must decide on urgent matters relating to the European Financial Stability Facility until its final verdict.

Two German lawmakers lodged a complaint with the country's Constitutional Court on Thursday, arguing that the special committee breaches Germany's basic law as it transfers powers from a full session of the Bundestag lower house to a committee in a matter concerning the budget.

This could potentially slow down decision-making in Germany on the bailout issues that are central to tackling the euro zone debt crisis, as either the full budget committee or a full Bundestag session would have to be called.

Following a Constitutional Court ruling last month that gave a bigger say to German lawmakers on matters involving the rescue fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) -- the German government has to get approval from parliament's budget committee for participation in euro zone bailouts.

The nine-person committee was created to represent the larger budget committee in particularly urgent or confidential matters. (Reporting By Matthias Sobolewski, Writing by Sarah Marsh)