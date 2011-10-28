BERLIN Oct 28 Germany's parliament will ensure
Friday's decision by the constitutional court to suspend a
special German committee for taking decisions on the euro zone
bailout fund does not prevent the fund's ability to act, a
senior lawmaker said.
The chief whip of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative
bloc Peter Altmaier said the court's decision meant the whole
Bundestag must decide on urgent matters relating to the European
Financial Stability Facility until its final verdict.
Two German lawmakers lodged a complaint with the country's
Constitutional Court on Thursday, arguing that the special
committee breaches Germany's basic law as it transfers powers
from a full session of the Bundestag lower house to a committee
in a matter concerning the budget.
This could potentially slow down decision-making in Germany
on the bailout issues that are central to tackling the euro zone
debt crisis, as either the full budget committee or a full
Bundestag session would have to be called.
Following a Constitutional Court ruling last month that gave
a bigger say to German lawmakers on matters involving the rescue
fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) -- the
German government has to get approval from parliament's budget
committee for participation in euro zone bailouts.
The nine-person committee was created to represent the
larger budget committee in particularly urgent or confidential
matters.
