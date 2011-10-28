BERLIN Oct 28 Germany's parliament can still
take decisions on the euro zone bailout fund despite Friday's
decision by the constitutional court to suspend a special
parliamentary committee intended for this purpose, a finance
ministry spokesman said.
Germany's constitutional court temporarily suspended the use
of a special parliamentary committee to take decisions in urgent
matter on the euro zone bailout fund on behalf of lawmakers in
the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
Two lawmaker had lodged a complaint with the court on
Thursday, arguing that the special committee breached Germany's
basic law as it transferred powers from a full session of the
Bundestag to a committee in a matter concerning the budget.
This latest development could slow down decision-making in
Germany on the bailout issues that are central to tackling the
euro zone debt crisis, as either the full budget committee or a
full Bundestag session would have to be called.
Following a Constitutional Court ruling last month that gave
a bigger say to German lawmakers on matters involving the rescue
fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) -- the
German government has to get approval from parliament's budget
committee for participation in euro zone bailouts.
The nine-person committee was created to represent the
larger budget committee in particularly urgent or confidential
matters.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Alexandra Hudson)