KARLSRUHE, Germany, July 10 The head of
Germany's Bundesbank told the Constitutional Court on Tuesday a
speedy ratification of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
bailout fund and rules on budget discipline was no guarantee
that the euro zone debt crisis would not worsen.
Jens Weidmann also said it was unclear what impact a court
injunction halting ratification would have on financial markets
as a delay of the ESM seemed partly priced in already.
"A temporary ruling does not ensure that the risks can be
comprehensively limited. Conversely, a quick ratification is no
guarantee that the crisis will not escalate further," Weidmann
told the court.
Weidmann was addressing a hearing examining complaints
lodged by academics, lawmakers and ordinary citizens against the
ESM and a new fiscal pact which they say undermine German
democracy.
The central banker said the temporary rescue fund now in
operation, the European Financial Stability Facility, could
cover the needs of Spain and Cyprus.
On the ESM, which had been due to take effect this month,
Weidmann said Germany may be liable for more than 190 billion
euros in obligations.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh via Berlin Newsroom)