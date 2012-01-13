UPDATE 2-Inflation picks up to multi-year highs in China as cbank eyes tighter policy
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest since May 2014
BERLIN Jan 13 Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret sees no sign of a credit crunch in Germany but a higher such risk in peripheral euro zone states as well as Italy, Spain and eastern Europe, he said in an interview out on Friday.
Dombret told Handelsblatt business daily German banks were "somewhat reluctant" to grant new loans, "but in general there are no signs of a credit crunch and German banks' plans so far appear to give no reason to fear a reduction in credit".
"However, in the euro periphery as well as Italy and Spain, the situation is clearly more strained. There and in eastern Europe there is much more pressure on the financial system and the risk of a credit crunch is clearly higher," he said.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown)
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest since May 2014
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02142017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Minister for State of Electronics P.P. Chaudhary, Joint Secretary Sanjeev Mittal and Microsoft Corp. India Chairman Bhaskar Pramanik at CII event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Union Bank of Indi
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 In the mountainous folds of California lie hundreds of dams that played a vital role in making it America's wealthiest and most populous state.