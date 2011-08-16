BERLIN Aug 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Nicolas Sarkozy will discuss on Tuesday the
possibility of instituting national 'debt-brake' laws, similar
to that adopted in Germany, across the euro zone, a source said.
The leaders will meet in Paris later in the day to discuss
how to reinforce economic cooperation and contain the euro
zone's debt crisis.
Germany's fiscal policy is now partly governed by the debt
brake, which came into effect this year and obliges the federal
government to reduce the annual gap between revenue and spending
to under 10 billion euros ($14.5 billion) by 2016.
In Paris, the two leaders will also likely discuss holding
regular euro zone summits, as France has long sought, and ways
of improving peer monitoring of fiscal policies, before they
issue proposals by the end of August, the source said.
Those in turn will be evaluated by European Council
President Herman Van Rompuy, who has been charged with putting
together a package on economic coordination for an EU summit in
October seen as essential for the bloc's cohesion.
The heads of the two European heavyweights will also discuss
better bilateral cooperation and possible organisational changes
in the euro zone including the possibility of selecting a
coordinator and spokesman for the euro, the source said.
Officially off the table at the meeting is discussion over
the idea of common euro zone debt issuance, supported yesterday
by some leading German business groups but fiercely opposed by
Berlin.
Germany fears such "euro bonds" would push up German
borrowing costs and reduce incentives for weaker euro zone
members like Greece to reform.
A joint news conference is due at 1600 GMT.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Brian Rohan; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)
($1 = 0.692 Euros)