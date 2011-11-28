BERLIN Nov 28 The German finance ministry
denied on Monday a media report of plans for the joint issuance
of bonds by member countries of the euro zone with a triple-A
credit rating.
"There are no plans for 'Triple-A' bonds or 'Elite bonds' as
the article says," said the ministry in a statement, in response
to the article in Germany newspaper Die Welt.
"We are working intensively for the creation of a stability
union. That is what we want to secure through treaty changes, in
which we propose that the budgets of member states must observe
debt limits," said the ministry.
Die Welt said Germany was considering issuing joint bonds
with five fellow triple-A rated euro zone countries -- France,
Finland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Austria -- despite
Berlin's repeated rejection of the idea of collectivising debt
through such instruments.
The goal would be to stabilise the situation in the AAA
countries as well as "building a credible firewall to calm the
financial markets", Die Welt said, citing diplomatic sources.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown)