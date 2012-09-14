BERLIN, Sept 14 The budget committee of Germany's lower house of parliament will invite the president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, to explain his plans for rescuing the euro, the committee's chairwoman said on Friday.

"The invitation to Mario Draghi is being prepared and we are looking forward very much to an exchange of ideas with the ECB president in the budget committee of the German Bundestag," Petra Merkel told Reuters.

No date has yet been agreed for Draghi's visit.

Draghi's plans for potentially unlimited purchases of debt issued by troubled euro zone countries have bolstered financial markets over the past week and raised hopes that the euro zone may finally be overcoming its three-year-old debt crisis.

But the plans have stirred deep unease in Germany where some see them as violating a taboo on the central bank financing state budgets and also fear they will fan inflation. Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank, opposes the bond-buying plan.