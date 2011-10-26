BERLIN Oct 26 A phrase calling on the European Central Bank to continue its "non-standard measures" will likely be dropped out of conclusions drafted ahead of the euro zone's summit later on Wednesday following Germany's opposition, a senior euro zone source said.

EU sources had said the phrase on non-standard measures referred to the ECB buying bonds of distressed euro zone sovereigns in the secondary market.

But German Chancellor Angela Merkel intervened on Tuesday by saying that had not been agreed with Germany and instead she called for a statement by the ECB on what it wants to do.

"It looks like Germany got its way over France. The phrase will likely not be in the next draft," the source said. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)