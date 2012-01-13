BERLIN Jan 13 Germany and the European Central Bank have the same goal in talks on a fiscal pact in the European Union and Berlin will ensure it contains a German-style "debt brake" and sanctions for countries violating such rules, a spokesman said on Friday.

"The ECB and the German government are pursuing the same goal with the fiscal pact," government spokesman Steffen Seibert said, when asked about German ECB executive board member Joerg Asmussen's reported concern that the pact could be watered down.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown)