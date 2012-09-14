Toshiba to purchase IHI's stake in Westinghouse
TOKYO, Feb 17 Toshiba Corp on Friday said it would buy 3 percent of U.S. nuclear power subsidiary Westinghouse Electric Co LLC from Japanese infrastructure firm IHI Corp for $157 million.
BERLIN, Sept 14 German worries about unlimited exposure to the euro zone bailout scheme or the financing of state deficits via the European Central Bank's bond-buying plan are unfounded, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview broadcast on Friday.
Schaeuble told German radio, in an interview recorded on Thursday, that there would be no problem enforcing the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to comply with the terms imposed by Germany's Constitutional Court as a condition for German ratification.
Germany's 190 billion euro exposure to the ESM would not increase if another state could no longer pay in, he said, but rather the total 700 billion-euro volume of the bailout fund would have to be reduced.
Schaeuble reassured Germany that the ECB's bond-buying plan would not be used for the indirect financing of member states, adding that European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi had called it "unlimited" because setting a limit would just encourage speculators.
"I have confidence in the ECB," Schaeuble said.
* Sovereign funds hiring specialists for private equity exposure
Feb 17 Clothing firm Sunrise Brands LLC has bid for the e-commerce business and intellectual property of bankrupt U.S. retailer The Limited, challenging a $26.3 million offer from private equity firm Sycamore Partners, people familiar with the matter said.