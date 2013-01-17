BERLIN Jan 17 Measures to combat the euro zone
crisis must not come at the cost of price stability, German
Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Thursday, a day after
he urged the European Central Bank to return to its core mandate
as soon as possible.
"There is a price we are not willing to pay - the cost of
price stability," Roesler told the Bundestag lower house of
parliament, also adding that the ECB must remain independent.
On Wednesday, he said that the ECB must return to its normal
mode of monetary policy as quickly as possible after
extraordinary measures to tackle the euro zone crisis.