BERLIN Nov 17 It would be a "deadly sin"
for the European Central Bank to extend bond purchases to stem
the euro zone debt crisis, the head of the German government's
panel of economic advisers said on Thursday, contradicting calls
by another panel member this week.
"All historical experience, not least in Germany, shows that
the monetarisation of state debt is one of the "deadly sins of a
central bank," Wolfgang Franz told the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung.
"It (the ECB) not only loses its independence but in
addition, it leads to the danger of inflation," said Franz,
adding that such action would also be an illegitimate
mutualisation of debt by he ECB.
Franz is the head of Germany's panel of so-called "wisemen"
who advise the government on economic policy, although their
influence is limited.
Fellow panel member Peter Bofinger said earlier this week
that it was time for the bank to step in and become the euro
zone's lender of last resort to avoid a meltdown of its
financial system.
The government, however, remains firmly opposed and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel made clear again on Wednesday she would
resist pressure, notably from France, to use the ECB to solve
the crisis, saying EU rules prohibited such action.
ECB policymakers also argue it is up to governments to
implement reforms to resolve the debt crisis.
(Reporting By Madeline Chambers; editing by Patrick Graham)