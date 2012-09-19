BERLIN, Sept 19 Lawmakers from Germany's ruling
coalition want the European Central Bank's (ECB) planned new
powers of cross-European bank supervision to apply only to
systemically-relevant or cross- border institutions, according
to a copy of their proposals.
Members of parliament from Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives and their Free Democrat (FDP) allies also reject
proposals for cross-border bank deposit guarantees, which they
want to remain the responsibility of individual states.
The proposals for discussion in the Bundestag (lower house
of parliament) were laid out in a document obtained by Reuters
on Wednesday and reflect Merkel's own clearly-stated views on
what supervisory powers the ECB should assume.
The centre-right chancellor said earlier this week that the
preparation of the ECB's new oversight powers should not be
rushed to meet Europe's self-imposed January 2013 deadline.
Her MPs echoed her wariness, saying in the proposal:
"Quality must come before speed in all the preparations."
Merkel has also warned that the recapitalisation of Spanish
banks via the euro zone's new permanent bailout mechanism, the
ESM, cannot go ahead before stronger cross-border banking
supervision has been put in place.
Differences over the shape and speed of oversight reforms
were in evidence when finance ministers met in Cyprus last
weekend. Germany has serious reservations about unified deposit
guarantees, fearing its savers would be liable for the deposits
of other countries' citizens - echoing its concerns about taking
on liability for other euro zone states' debts.
"Deposit guarantees will not be unified across Europe," said
Merkel's lawmakers in the document. "Deposit guarantees may be
harmonised but the responsibility must remain national."
They also emphasised that the plan must not compromise the
independence of the ECB nor its prime objective of guaranteeing
monetary stability in the euro zone, which would require a clear
separation of responsibilities.
"Competence for monetary, fiscal and supervisory policy must
not be assumed by the same decision-makers," they said.