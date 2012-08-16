BERLIN Aug 16 Several lawmakers in Angela
Merkel's coalition are demanding radical reform of the European
Central Bank's voting structure to strengthen Germany's
influence, highlighting worries in Europe's biggest economy
about the bank's bond-buying plans.
Many Germans are becoming increasingly uneasy about the
direction of the ECB under President Mario Draghi, especially
after his announcement that the bank may start buying government
debt to reduce crippling Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
Fed up with bailing out euro zone states, some Germans fear
a new ECB bond-buying programme would amount to the financing of
governments - something the bank is not supposed to do. They
also argue it would ease pressure on governments to cut debt.
"We need a new alignment of voting weights in the ECB's
decision-making committees according to the proportion of
liability (a country takes on)," conservative lawmaker and
eurosceptic Klaus-Peter Willsch was quoted as saying by
Handelsblatt on Thursday.
"As the main creditor, Germany must get a veto right in all
questions," he said, adding that Draghi had strayed from his
mandate of securing monetary stability.
Willsch is a well-known rebel in Merkel's centre-right
coalition and one of the most vocal critics of bailouts. He has
lodged several complaints with Germany's Constitutional Court.
"Under Draghi, the ECB is mutating into a state financier
and a 'bad bank' against European constitutional law," said
Willsch.
It is highly unlikely that the ECB will change its operating
rules and Merkel has given the nod to the bank's bond-buying
plans and made clear she is not concerned about any potential
threat to the ECB's independence.
Draghi tried to offer some reassurance to critics of the
bond-buying plans this month by saying any intervention would
only come if governments requested aid. That effectively
attaches some conditionality to debt purchases.
But there is still plenty of resistance in Germany, the euro
zone's paymaster which has already guaranteed some 310 billion
euros in bailouts. Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann is the voice
of opposition within the ECB, although he looks isolated there.
Resentment that Italy, viewed by many Germans as fiscally
irresponsible, was ever allowed to join the euro runs deep in
Germany and privately some politicians in Berlin accuse Draghi,
who is Italian, of running an "Italian central bank".
Free Democrat (FDP) Frank Schaeffler, another vocal
dissenter in Merkel's centre-right coalition, also bemoaned the
ECB's course and appealed for reform. Several other lawmakers in
the coalition have expressed similar views in recent days and
weeks.
"Formally, the rules still exist but in practice they have
been destroyed forever," Schaeffler told Handelsblatt Online.
"We need a reform of the voting system in the ECB Council.
That Cyprus and Malta have as many votes as Germany is a serious
mistake," he said. The FDP is a junior partner in Merkel's
coalition.
It is unclear whether the appeal will attract broader
support from more mainstream members of the coalition.
Senior Christian Democrat (CDU) Michael Meister dismissed
the debate about reforming the ECB as being an illusion.
"There is no question of changing the ECB at the moment. So
this is an illusional discussion," Meister told Reuters.
However, some opposition politicians have also expressed
their unease.
Social Democrat (SPD) budget expert Carsten Schneider called
on the ECB to return to its core responsibility of ensuring
price stability in the euro zone.
"In truth, we are already in a debt union," he told the
Berliner Zeitung. "Under no circumstances should it take on
state financing, as has already happened indirectly with bond
purchases," said Schneider.