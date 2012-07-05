BERLIN, July 5 More than 150 economists led by
the head of Germany's influential Ifo think tank urged voters on
Thursday to lobby lawmakers to oppose plans for a European
banking union that Chancellor Angela Merkel signed up to last
week.
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper released an
open letter in which Hans-Werner Sinn and other the experts said
forcing Europe's biggest economy to extend its liabilities to
weaker euro zone states and their banks was not the answer to
the region's debt woes.
"The decisions which the chancellor saw herself forced into
at the EU summit were wrong," wrote the economists in a letter
addressed to "fellow citizens".
"We are deeply concerned about the step towards the banking
union, which means collective liability for the debts of the
banks of the euro system," wrote the economists.
"Neither the euro nor the European idea will be saved by the
extension of liabilities to banks."
The letter reflects the deep frustration many Germans feel
over the euro zone crisis and their growing impatience at
bailing out their struggling partners.
The economists urged voters to take up these concerns with
their members of parliament. "The people who represent us should
know what dangers are threatening our economy," they said.
Under pressure to stem a two-year long debt crisis, euro
zone leaders last week agreed to take a first step towards a
European banking union and create a single banking supervisor
for the area's banks based around the European Central Bank.
The deal, which also included a pledge to let the euro zone
rescue fund inject aid into stricken banks and intervene on bond
markets, has been portrayed in German media as a defeat for
Merkel and a victory for her Spanish and Italian counterparts.
The outspoken Sinn, who does not shrink from controversy,
has long called for Greece to leave the euro zone. He has also
shone a spotlight on the costs to Germany of the euro zone's
cross-border payment system which has allowed highly indebted
states to build up credit at the Bundesbank.
However, the highly public move, jointly spearheaded by
prominent Dortmund-based economist Walter Kraemer, marks a new
step in Sinn's campaign to get his arguments on the euro heard.
The economists, who were mostly from Germany, argued that
bank liabilities are three times the size of state debt.
"Banks must be allowed to fail," wrote the economists,
adding that he main winners of a banking union would be Wall
Street and the City of London.
