BERLIN Oct 25 Germany's opposition Social Democrat (SPD) budget expert Carsten Schneider said on Tuesday a draft motion on leveraging the euro zone bailout fund contained the expectation that the European Central Bank would stop its bond purchases on the secondary market.

Coalition sources said the government and main opposition parties had agreed a joint motion to be put to the Bundestag lower house of parliament on Wednesday on guidelines for leveraging the euro zone bailout fund.

This effectively means that Chancellor Angela Merkel is likely to have the support of the Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens in Wednesday's vote to give her a negotiating mandate at a European leaders' summit later in the day.

